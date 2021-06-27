Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Price Target Raised to C$10.75

Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) had its target price upped by Raymond James from C$8.75 to C$10.75 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CTSDF. Desjardins began coverage on Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

CTSDF stock opened at $7.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.09. Converge Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $8.13.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

