Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Coverage Initiated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BZLYF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Beazley from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Beazley in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Investec upgraded Beazley from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Beazley in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BZLYF opened at $4.70 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.37. Beazley has a fifty-two week low of $3.85 and a fifty-two week high of $5.80.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

