Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $22.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “BASF is the world’s leading chemical company: The Chemical Company. Its portfolio ranges from chemicals, plastics, performance products and agricultural products to oil and gas. As a reliable partner BASF creates chemistry to help its customers in virtually all industries to be more successful. With its high-value products and intelligent solutions, BASF plays an important role in finding answers to global challenges such as climate protection, energy efficiency, nutrition and mobility. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BASFY. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Basf in a report on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Basf in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Basf in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Basf in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Basf in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Basf has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of Basf stock opened at $19.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $72.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -655.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Basf has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $21.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.66.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $23.39 billion during the quarter. Basf had a positive return on equity of 10.23% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Basf will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $1.9124 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Basf’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.17%.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

