Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) a SEK 240 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 240 target price on Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VOLV.B has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 235 price target on Volvo and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 274 price target on Volvo and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 243 price target on Volvo and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. UBS Group set a SEK 188 price target on Volvo and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 245 target price on Volvo and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of SEK 227.

Volvo has a fifty-two week low of SEK 123.40 and a fifty-two week high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

