Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $29.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sandvik is a high-technology, engineering group with advanced products and a world-leading position within selected areas. Worldwide business activities are conducted through representation in 130 countries. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SDVKY. UBS Group downgraded Sandvik AB (publ) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. SEB Equities downgraded Sandvik AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Pareto Securities raised Sandvik AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of SDVKY opened at $25.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.23. Sandvik AB has a 12 month low of $17.72 and a 12 month high of $29.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sandvik AB (publ) stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sandvik AB (publ) Company Profile

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. It offers metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, including boring, drilling, milling, reaming, and turning tools. The company also provides mining and construction equipment and tools, such as crushers and screens, underground drill rigs and bolters, surface drill rigs, underground loaders and trucks, mechanical cutting equipment, rock tools and drills, and parts and services.

