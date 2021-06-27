Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Swedbank AB (publ) to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of SWDBY stock opened at $19.27 on Wednesday. Swedbank AB has a 1 year low of $12.39 and a 1 year high of $19.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.01.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Swedbank AB (publ) had a net margin of 37.96% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter.

About Swedbank AB (publ)

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings, salary, and current accounts; private residential and corporate lending; leasing, factoring, and financing services; consumer, mortgage, acquisition and project, export, and marine financing; mutual funds; and asset management, and life insurance and pension services.

