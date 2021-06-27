$205.96 Million in Sales Expected for RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) will announce $205.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for RPC’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $199.15 million and the highest is $216.60 million. RPC reported sales of $89.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 130.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPC will report full-year sales of $823.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $779.05 million to $856.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $969.63 million, with estimates ranging from $911.60 million to $1.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow RPC.

Get RPC alerts:

RPC (NYSE:RES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $182.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.04 million. RPC had a negative return on equity of 9.25% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of RPC from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.

RES stock opened at $5.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -18.10 and a beta of 2.12. RPC has a one year low of $2.23 and a one year high of $7.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.40.

In other news, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $205,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,199,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,456,739.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary W. Rollins sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total transaction of $796,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,943,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,118,970.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,432,309 shares of company stock valued at $13,495,490 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in RPC during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in RPC by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,135,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 25,919 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in RPC by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 154,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 13,694 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of RPC by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 22,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of RPC by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,535,101 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,090,000 after purchasing an additional 285,044 shares in the last quarter. 24.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RPC

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RPC (RES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.