Canaccord Genuity Reiterates Buy Rating for Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST)

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 450 ($5.88) target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Crest Nicholson from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group cut Crest Nicholson to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 315 ($4.12) in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crest Nicholson currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 372.22 ($4.86).

Crest Nicholson stock opened at GBX 411.80 ($5.38) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.54, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Crest Nicholson has a 52 week low of GBX 160.40 ($2.10) and a 52 week high of GBX 469 ($6.13). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -98.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,300.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a GBX 4.10 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd.

Crest Nicholson Company Profile

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and regeneration schemes, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

