BTIG Research Increases Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Price Target to $155.00

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) had its target price boosted by BTIG Research from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NTRA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Natera from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Natera from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Natera from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Natera currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $126.36.

NASDAQ NTRA opened at $115.15 on Wednesday. Natera has a 52 week low of $45.11 and a 52 week high of $127.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of -37.15 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.86.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $152.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.42 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 57.47% and a negative return on equity of 59.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Natera will post -3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 6,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total value of $511,026.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,088.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.18, for a total transaction of $51,715.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,657,526.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 313,166 shares of company stock valued at $30,985,012. Company insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Natera by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,432,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $653,108,000 after acquiring an additional 194,745 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Natera by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,286,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $333,661,000 after acquiring an additional 315,811 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Natera by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,195,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $222,972,000 after acquiring an additional 85,200 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Natera by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,022,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $204,885,000 after buying an additional 195,279 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its stake in Natera by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,490,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $151,339,000 after buying an additional 13,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

