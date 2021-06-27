UBS Group Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY)

Posted by on Jun 27th, 2021

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of Moncler stock opened at $69.90 on Wednesday. Moncler has a 1 year low of $37.00 and a 1 year high of $71.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.11.

Moncler Company Profile

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

