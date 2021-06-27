UBS Group Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY)

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of Moncler stock opened at $69.90 on Wednesday. Moncler has a 1 year low of $37.00 and a 1 year high of $71.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.11.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

