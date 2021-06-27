CIBC Boosts Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Price Target to C$42.00

Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) had its target price upped by CIBC from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ATZAF. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Aritzia from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Aritzia from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Aritzia from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Aritzia from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Aritzia presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.58.

Aritzia stock opened at $29.26 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.84. Aritzia has a 52-week low of $12.46 and a 52-week high of $30.00.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.

