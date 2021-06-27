Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Aker Solutions ASA in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Aker Solutions ASA presently has an average rating of Buy.

AKRTF stock opened at $1.98 on Wednesday. Aker Solutions ASA has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $1.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.71.

Aker Solutions ASA provides products, systems, and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers field planning, feasibility, and concept studies; floater designs; digital solutions; and deep-water risers. The company also provides engineering, project management, and procurement services, such as design of offshore oil and gas production facilities, and onshore receiving and processing facilities; jacket designs; subsea production systems; subsea trees; and control systems.

