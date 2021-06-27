Falcon Oil & Gas (CVE:FO) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (CVE:FO)’s share price traded down 4.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.12. 228,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 218,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$112.91 million and a P/E ratio of -57.50.

About Falcon Oil & Gas (CVE:FO)

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa, and Hungary. It holds 22.5% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

See Also: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.