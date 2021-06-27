Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Shares Down 2.8%

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF)’s share price was down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.82 and last traded at $10.87. Approximately 18,341 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,413,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.18.

VFF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Village Farms International from $8.70 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Village Farms International from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Village Farms International from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Village Farms International in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.58.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.10. The firm has a market cap of $877.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 540.77 and a beta of 3.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.09). Village Farms International had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 0.02%. On average, research analysts predict that Village Farms International, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $812,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 369,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,282,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Mclernon sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $106,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VFF. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Village Farms International by 214.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 4,316,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942,955 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Village Farms International by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,100,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580,985 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Village Farms International by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 1,015,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,437,000 after purchasing an additional 291,749 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Village Farms International by 224.7% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 882,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,673,000 after purchasing an additional 610,606 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,642,000. 27.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF)

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

