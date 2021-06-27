Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Shares of Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) were down 7.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $48.64 and last traded at $48.64. Approximately 504 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 145,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.60.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on REPX shares. Truist started coverage on Riley Exploration Permian in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Riley Exploration Permian in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Riley Exploration Permian in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.04.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($5.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($6.43). Riley Exploration Permian had a negative net margin of 60.16% and a negative return on equity of 178.93%. The business had revenue of $23.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.44 million. Analysts expect that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Kevin Riley sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total value of $309,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Texel Resources Inc. bought 6,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.77 per share, with a total value of $146,351.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,769,403 shares in the company, valued at $42,058,709.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,800 shares of company stock worth $594,903. 51.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the first quarter worth approximately $325,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Riley Exploration Permian in the first quarter valued at $364,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Riley Exploration Permian in the first quarter valued at $495,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Riley Exploration Permian in the first quarter valued at $766,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

About Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX)

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Permian Basin. The company activities are primarily focused on the San Andres Formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Central Basin Platform and Northwest Shelf.

