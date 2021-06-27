C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Shares Up 4.6%

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) shot up 4.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $64.78 and last traded at $64.70. 13,452 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,672,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.88.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AI. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of C3.ai from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of C3.ai from $141.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wedbush decreased their target price on C3.ai from $175.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on C3.ai from $120.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on C3.ai from $195.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. C3.ai has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.22.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -71.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.31.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $52.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.60 million. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total transaction of $156,675,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Shankar Sastry sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.41, for a total transaction of $3,470,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,017,093.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,549,558 shares of company stock valued at $349,976,072. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 1st quarter worth approximately $575,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in C3.ai in the first quarter valued at about $287,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in C3.ai by 6.0% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 74,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,926,000 after buying an additional 4,242 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in C3.ai by 349.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,196,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,835,000 after buying an additional 930,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in C3.ai in the first quarter valued at about $7,905,000. 46.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

