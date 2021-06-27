Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) Shares Up 8.6%

Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) rose 8.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.10 and last traded at $9.05. Approximately 1,747 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,298,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.33.
ZEV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Lightning eMotors in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Lightning eMotors in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Lightning eMotors in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lightning eMotors in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.16.
About Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV)
Lightning eMotors, Inc produces electric fleet medium- and heavy-duty vehicles. The company's vehicles include delivery trucks, shuttle buses, passenger vans, chassis-cab models, and city transit buses. It also offers charging stations, installation project management, and maintenance and support, including Charging-as-a-Service.
