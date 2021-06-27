Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) Shares Up 8.6%

Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) rose 8.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.10 and last traded at $9.05. Approximately 1,747 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,298,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.33.

ZEV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Lightning eMotors in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Lightning eMotors in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Lightning eMotors in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lightning eMotors in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.16.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZEV. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Lightning eMotors during the fourth quarter valued at $1,112,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Lightning eMotors during the fourth quarter valued at $576,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors in the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors in the fourth quarter worth about $187,000. 10.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV)

Lightning eMotors, Inc produces electric fleet medium- and heavy-duty vehicles. The company's vehicles include delivery trucks, shuttle buses, passenger vans, chassis-cab models, and city transit buses. It also offers charging stations, installation project management, and maintenance and support, including Charging-as-a-Service.

