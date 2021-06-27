Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Now Covered by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.43% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.50.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy stock opened at $175.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a PE ratio of 282.89 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.20. Enphase Energy has a twelve month low of $44.14 and a twelve month high of $229.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.98.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The company had revenue of $301.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 30,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,042,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,969 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total transaction of $7,839,391.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,476,938.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 211,911 shares of company stock valued at $30,019,363 in the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 11.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 31.2% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.