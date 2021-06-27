Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Price Target Raised to $2.50

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) had its target price lifted by research analysts at CIBC to $2.50 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target points to a potential downside of 89.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Element Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Element Solutions to $3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Element Solutions in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Element Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Element Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.58.

Shares of ESI opened at $23.44 on Friday. Element Solutions has a 12-month low of $10.22 and a 12-month high of $24.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.56.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $550.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Element Solutions will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESI. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 3,164.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,861,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773,773 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,874,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 137.1% in the 1st quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 3,815,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206,497 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Element Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,552,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Element Solutions by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,420,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,643 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

