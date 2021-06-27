Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) to “Strong-Buy”

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 price objective on the mining company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.92% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs for the second quarter have been going up over the past month. Cleveland-Cliffs should gain from its merger with AK Steel that is expected to offer operational synergies and boost shareholders’ value. The company should also benefit from significant synergies of the ArcelorMittal USA acquisition. The buyout has made it the largest flat-rolled steel producer in North America. Moreover, the addition of its hot briquetted iron (HBI) plant is expected to create new demand for the company. Also, the Mining and Pelletizing operation is gaining from low-cost, high-quality, iron ore pellet production with substantial logistics and transportation advantages. Higher steel prices should also drive the company’s margins. The company has also outperformed the industry it belongs to over the past year.”

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on CLF. Credit Suisse Group raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.09 to $28.35 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.20 target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cleveland-Cliffs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.95.

CLF stock opened at $21.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of -176.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.29. Cleveland-Cliffs has a fifty-two week low of $4.92 and a fifty-two week high of $24.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The mining company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a positive return on equity of 10.98% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1014.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. Research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total transaction of $367,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 91,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,161.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Baldwin sold 12,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $299,264.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 120,927 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,273.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLF. Aequim Alternative Investments LP boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 947.8% during the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 15,000,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 13,568,400 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth $65,657,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 52.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,241,801 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $145,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489,493 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth $30,833,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 30.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,657,962 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $154,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Further Reading: Economic Bubble

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.