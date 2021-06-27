Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) Price Target Increased to C$48.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) had its price target increased by investment analysts at CIBC from C$44.00 to C$48.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from $42.00 to $45.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$43.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Hardwoods Distribution alerts:

Shares of HDIUF opened at $29.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.95. Hardwoods Distribution has a fifty-two week low of $11.70 and a fifty-two week high of $30.38.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Hardwoods Distribution Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hardwoods Distribution and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.