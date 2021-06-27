First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $18.50 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.58% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of First Horizon have outperformed the industry in the past six months. The company’s earnings surprise history is decent, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. Efforts to strengthen core Tennessee banking franchise, improving credit quality, rising loan and deposit balances keep us encouraged. The company is banking on customers in its existing footprint for additional business opportunities. This is likely to support its organic growth. Given its strong liquidity and balance sheet position, First Horizon’s capital deployments look sustainable. However, pressure on margin due to low interest rates and rising expenses, on account of increasing compensation and benefit expenses, might deter the bottom-line expansion. Further, considerable exposure to commercial loans is concerning.”

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on First Horizon from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.85.

Shares of First Horizon stock opened at $17.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.40. First Horizon has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $19.45. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.14. First Horizon had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $806.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.44 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Horizon will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other First Horizon news, EVP Susan L. Springfield sold 58,495 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $1,080,402.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 265,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,901,494.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 230,642 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total value of $4,280,715.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,200,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,283,228.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,310,797 shares of company stock valued at $24,403,678. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,160,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 768,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,806,000 after purchasing an additional 7,844 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

