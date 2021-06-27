Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Truist

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) had its price target upped by Truist from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. UBS Group started coverage on Kimco Realty in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kimco Realty from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.50.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

KIM stock opened at $21.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.02. Kimco Realty has a twelve month low of $10.03 and a twelve month high of $22.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.53.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 99.83%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kimco Realty will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.12%.

In related news, COO David Jamieson sold 89,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $1,982,519.50. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KIM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Kimco Realty by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,273,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $586,376,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736,700 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,353,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,622,000 after buying an additional 4,575,875 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,136,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,111,000 after buying an additional 25,569 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,779,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,117,000 after purchasing an additional 261,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 15.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,442,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,044,000 after purchasing an additional 711,568 shares during the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.