Applied Molecular Transport (AMTI) vs. Its Peers Head to Head Analysis

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ: AMTI) is one of 839 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Applied Molecular Transport to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Applied Molecular Transport and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Molecular Transport 0 0 4 0 3.00 Applied Molecular Transport Competitors 4634 17692 38924 768 2.58

Applied Molecular Transport currently has a consensus price target of $68.75, indicating a potential upside of 49.49%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 47.92%. Given Applied Molecular Transport’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Applied Molecular Transport is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Applied Molecular Transport and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Molecular Transport N/A -$66.56 million -15.80 Applied Molecular Transport Competitors $1.73 billion $125.42 million -3.77

Applied Molecular Transport’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Applied Molecular Transport. Applied Molecular Transport is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Applied Molecular Transport and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Molecular Transport N/A -51.27% -48.04% Applied Molecular Transport Competitors -2,669.09% -175.18% -28.83%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.4% of Applied Molecular Transport shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.1% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 26.7% of Applied Molecular Transport shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Applied Molecular Transport beats its competitors on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Applied Molecular Transport Company Profile

Applied Molecular Transport Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications. It is also involved in developing AMT-126, a GI-selective oral fusion of interleukin 22, which is in a Phase Ia clinical trial for diseases related to intestinal epithelium barrier function defects. The company, through its technology platform, designs and develops various oral biologic therapeutic modalities, such as peptides, proteins, antibodies, antibody fragments, and ribonucleic acid therapeutics. Applied Molecular Transport Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

