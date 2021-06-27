Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $638.17 Million

Analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) will announce sales of $638.17 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Werner Enterprises’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $656.30 million and the lowest is $608.00 million. Werner Enterprises reported sales of $568.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will report full year sales of $2.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.49 billion to $2.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Werner Enterprises.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $616.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WERN shares. Vertical Research started coverage on Werner Enterprises in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Werner Enterprises from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Werner Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.83.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the first quarter valued at $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 4,971.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Werner Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 70.3% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WERN stock opened at $44.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.55. Werner Enterprises has a 1-year low of $35.15 and a 1-year high of $49.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.44%.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

