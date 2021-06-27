Head-To-Head Comparison: Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) vs. Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO)

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) and Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.0% of Graybug Vision shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.5% of Stealth BioTherapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.0% of Graybug Vision shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Graybug Vision and Stealth BioTherapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Graybug Vision N/A N/A -$27.53 million ($5.25) -0.99 Stealth BioTherapeutics $21.09 million 4.04 -$57.46 million ($1.24) -1.23

Graybug Vision has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Stealth BioTherapeutics. Stealth BioTherapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Graybug Vision, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Graybug Vision and Stealth BioTherapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Graybug Vision 0 4 3 0 2.43 Stealth BioTherapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Graybug Vision currently has a consensus price target of $17.29, indicating a potential upside of 232.42%. Given Graybug Vision’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Graybug Vision is more favorable than Stealth BioTherapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Graybug Vision and Stealth BioTherapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Graybug Vision N/A N/A N/A Stealth BioTherapeutics N/A -3,886.17% -156.45%

Summary

Graybug Vision beats Stealth BioTherapeutics on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Graybug Vision

Graybug Vision, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema. It also develops GB-103, a once-a-year formulation of GB-102, for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy; and GB-401, a depot formulation of a beta-adrenergic receptor inhibitor to treat primary open-angle glaucoma. The company was formerly known as Graybug LLC and changed its name to Graybug Vision, Inc. in 2016. Graybug Vision, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Redwood City, California.

About Stealth BioTherapeutics

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate is Elamipretide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat barth syndrome, phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne cardiomyopathy, phase 2a clinical trial to treat friedreich's ataxia, phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration, phase 2 clinical trial to treat leber's hereditary optic neuropathy, and phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of replisome myopathies. The company's product candidates also include SBT-20 to treat complications of diabetes, renal diseases, ocular diseases, neurodegenerative, Parkinson's, Alzheimer's, Huntington's, and ALS diseases; SBT-550 for rare neurological indications; and SBT-272, a peptidomimetic that targets the mitochondria and stabilizing mitochondrial function under conditions of oxidative stress, as well as SBT 550. Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp was incorporated in 2006 and is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

