C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Brookline Capital Acquisition

Brookline Capital Acquisition started coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CCCC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of C4 Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.50.

NASDAQ CCCC opened at $37.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.55, a current ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.07. C4 Therapeutics has a one year low of $22.40 and a one year high of $48.97.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.43 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total value of $28,078.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,011.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Crystal sold 15,000 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total transaction of $566,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,510 shares of company stock valued at $622,654 over the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCCC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in C4 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in C4 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in C4 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in C4 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new position in C4 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. 58.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

