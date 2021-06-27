Alpine Immune Sciences’ (ALPN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) in a report released on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $21.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ALPN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.25.

ALPN stock opened at $9.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $232.74 million, a PE ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $16.37.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 66.38% and a negative net margin of 288.70%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alpine Immune Sciences will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 50,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $766,003.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,691,482.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 70,965 shares of company stock worth $983,504 in the last 90 days. 57.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALPN. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,248,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,725,000 after buying an additional 438,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 15,527.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 377,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after buying an additional 375,306 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC increased its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 6,330.4% in the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 304,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,659,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,867,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.31% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for B cell-mediated autoimmune/inflammatory diseases.

