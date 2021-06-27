Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Rating Reiterated by Brookline Capital Management

Brookline Capital Management restated their buy rating on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.94.

NASDAQ:BLPH opened at $5.38 on Wednesday. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.79 and a one year high of $14.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.36. The company has a market capitalization of $51.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of -0.58.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13. As a group, analysts expect that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 261.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 7,740 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its products include INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

