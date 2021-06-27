Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Northland Securities

Northland Securities upgraded shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Northland Securities currently has $98.00 price target on the data storage provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.17.

STX stock opened at $86.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.23. Seagate Technology has a 52 week low of $43.53 and a 52 week high of $106.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.58. The company has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.14.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 88.26%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.64%.

In other news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 24,525 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $2,347,042.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,028 shares in the company, valued at $4,213,479.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 100,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $9,213,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 214,322 shares of company stock valued at $19,926,666 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 177.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,647 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 34,300 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 12.0% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,036 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the first quarter worth about $219,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

