Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) to Hold

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trevena, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics for G protein coupled receptors. The Company’s product pipeline includes TRV027, TRV130, TRV734 and Delta opioid biased ligand which are in different clinical phases. Trevena, Inc. is based in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Trevena in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.31.

Shares of TRVN opened at $1.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $320.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 2.46. Trevena has a 12-month low of $1.34 and a 12-month high of $3.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.78.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.55 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trevena will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Trevena during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trevena by 149.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,087,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,736,000 after buying an additional 1,250,265 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trevena by 200.0% during the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Trevena by 81.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 376,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 168,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Trevena by 10.8% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 284,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 27,691 shares in the last quarter. 16.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

