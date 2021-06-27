Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $88.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Wintrust Financial Corporation is a bank holding company which provides banking services, trust and investment services, commercial insurance premium financing, short-term accounts receivable financing, and certain administrative services. They provide community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services through their subsidiaries, Lake Forest Bank & Trust Company, Hinsdale Bank & Trust Company, North Shore Community Bank & Trust Company, Libertyville Bank & Trust Company, Barrington Bank & Trust Company, Crystal Lake Bank & Trust Company, and Northbrook Bank & Trust Company. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on WTFC. Truist upgraded Wintrust Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded Wintrust Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wintrust Financial presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.33.

Shares of WTFC opened at $79.03 on Wednesday. Wintrust Financial has a twelve month low of $37.28 and a twelve month high of $87.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.13. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 19.84%. The firm had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Wintrust Financial will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,530,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $419,212,000 after buying an additional 314,026 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,581,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,707,000 after buying an additional 22,989 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,671,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,708,000 after buying an additional 195,175 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,640,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,375,000 after purchasing an additional 515,212 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth $57,444,000. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

