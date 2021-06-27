Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on VCYT. TheStreet downgraded shares of Veracyte from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Veracyte from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veracyte in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Veracyte in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.70.

VCYT opened at $42.00 on Friday. Veracyte has a 52-week low of $22.87 and a 52-week high of $86.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.18 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.54.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 52.87% and a negative return on equity of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $36.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Veracyte will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veracyte news, Director Jens Holstein bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.19 per share, for a total transaction of $70,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $314,475.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,981,459.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,883 shares of company stock worth $702,073. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Veracyte by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,854 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 25,318 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veracyte during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,261,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Veracyte by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 96,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after buying an additional 17,501 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Veracyte by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,014,000 after buying an additional 20,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Veracyte in the 1st quarter valued at $5,977,000.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

