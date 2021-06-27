Meggitt (LON:MGGT) Receives Neutral Rating from Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated their neutral rating on shares of Meggitt (LON:MGGT) in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on MGGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Meggitt from GBX 445 ($5.81) to GBX 490 ($6.40) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Meggitt from GBX 480 ($6.27) to GBX 560 ($7.32) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 440.17 ($5.75).

Shares of LON:MGGT opened at GBX 474 ($6.19) on Thursday. Meggitt has a 52 week low of GBX 245.10 ($3.20) and a 52 week high of GBX 533.60 ($6.97). The stock has a market cap of £3.70 billion and a PE ratio of -11.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 484.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.82.

In related news, insider Louisa Burdett sold 2,785 shares of Meggitt stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 486 ($6.35), for a total transaction of £13,535.10 ($17,683.69).

Meggitt Company Profile

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

