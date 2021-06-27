Peel Hunt Raises Next Fifteen Communications Group (LON:NFC) Price Target to GBX 900

Next Fifteen Communications Group (LON:NFC) had its price target boosted by Peel Hunt from GBX 840 ($10.97) to GBX 900 ($11.76) in a research note published on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group from GBX 940 ($12.28) to GBX 1,140 ($14.89) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday.

LON:NFC opened at GBX 988 ($12.91) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 863.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £915.19 million and a PE ratio of -179.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Next Fifteen Communications Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 274 ($3.58) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 988 ($12.91).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a GBX 7 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from Next Fifteen Communications Group’s previous dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th.

In related news, insider Peter Harris sold 14,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 782 ($10.22), for a total value of £113,874.84 ($148,778.21).

Next Fifteen Communications Group Company Profile

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relations services; and digital and technology products and services.

