Nokia (NYSE:NOK) Shares Gap Up to $5.14

Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.14, but opened at $5.29. Nokia shares last traded at $5.40, with a volume of 686,983 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of Nokia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nokia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Nokia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

The stock has a market cap of $30.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. Nokia had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a positive return on equity of 12.88%. On average, analysts anticipate that Nokia Co. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOK. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Nokia in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,870,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Nokia by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 30,264,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,846,000 after buying an additional 8,462,537 shares during the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nokia in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,393,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Nokia by 117.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,688,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,062,000 after buying an additional 4,149,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nokia by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,874,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,878,000 after buying an additional 3,342,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Company Profile (NYSE:NOK)

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

