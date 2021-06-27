Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Shares Gap Down to $16.92

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.92, but opened at $16.30. Organogenesis shares last traded at $16.90, with a volume of 2,413 shares changing hands.

ORGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Organogenesis from $9.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Organogenesis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Organogenesis from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Organogenesis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.28 and a beta of 1.88.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. Organogenesis had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 43.70%. The company had revenue of $102.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.30 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Organogenesis news, major shareholder Albert Erani sold 150,000 shares of Organogenesis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total value of $2,296,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Starr Wisdom sold 20,000 shares of Organogenesis stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total transaction of $442,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 386,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,541,026.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,212,112 shares of company stock worth $68,993,938. Insiders own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Organogenesis by 2.2% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Organogenesis by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Organogenesis by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Organogenesis in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Organogenesis in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 19.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic allograft wound covering and surgical barrier for application in the care of chronic and acute wounds or surgical implantation in spine, orthopedic, and sports medicine applications; Apligraf, a bioengineered bi-layered skin substitute for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft, a dermal substitute for the treatment of DFUs; NuShield, a dehydrated placental tissue wound covering and surgical barrier applied to the target tissue to support native healing; and PuraPly Antimicrobial, an antimicrobial barrier skin substitute to treat chronic and acute wounds.

