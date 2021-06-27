Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 3,903 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 129,177 shares.The stock last traded at $9.80 and had previously closed at $9.79.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.92.

Churchill Capital Corp VI Company Profile (NYSE:CCVI)

Churchill Capital Corp VI does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

