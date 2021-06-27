Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Shares Gap Down to $227.57

Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $227.57, but opened at $222.79. Globant shares last traded at $222.00, with a volume of 1,855 shares.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GLOB. Citigroup raised Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $243.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Globant from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Grupo Santander began coverage on Globant in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $243.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.10.

Get Globant alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.29 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.50.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Globant had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $270.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Globant S.A. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Globant in the fourth quarter valued at $76,343,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Globant by 8.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,183,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $453,215,000 after purchasing an additional 173,664 shares during the last quarter. Cartica Management LLC acquired a new position in Globant in the first quarter valued at $30,149,000. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Globant by 13.4% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,171,319 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $243,178,000 after purchasing an additional 138,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Globant by 91.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 277,304 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,571,000 after purchasing an additional 132,572 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Globant Company Profile (NYSE:GLOB)

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.