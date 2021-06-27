DS Smith (LON:SMDS) Price Target Increased to GBX 557 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

DS Smith (LON:SMDS) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 509 ($6.65) to GBX 557 ($7.28) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a buy rating on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.88) price objective on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 475 ($6.21) price objective on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Sunday, May 30th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.31) target price on shares of DS Smith in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. DS Smith has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 395.29 ($5.16).

SMDS opened at GBX 423.60 ($5.53) on Wednesday. DS Smith has a fifty-two week low of GBX 249.40 ($3.26) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 449.90 ($5.88). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 424.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.26, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of £5.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.04.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 8.10 ($0.11) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This is a positive change from DS Smith’s previous dividend of $4.00.

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

