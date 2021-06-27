DS Smith (LON:SMDS) Price Target Increased to GBX 557 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

DS Smith (LON:SMDS) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 509 ($6.65) to GBX 557 ($7.28) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a buy rating on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.88) price objective on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 475 ($6.21) price objective on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Sunday, May 30th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.31) target price on shares of DS Smith in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. DS Smith has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 395.29 ($5.16).
SMDS opened at GBX 423.60 ($5.53) on Wednesday. DS Smith has a fifty-two week low of GBX 249.40 ($3.26) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 449.90 ($5.88). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 424.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.26, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of £5.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.04.
DS Smith Company Profile
DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.
