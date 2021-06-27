Syncona (LON:SYNC) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Syncona (LON:SYNC) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 279 ($3.65) target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and issued a GBX 286 ($3.74) target price on shares of Syncona in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 284 ($3.71) price objective on shares of Syncona in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

LON:SYNC opened at GBX 206 ($2.69) on Thursday. Syncona has a 1 year low of GBX 200 ($2.61) and a 1 year high of GBX 280 ($3.66). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.37 billion and a PE ratio of 26.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 219.18.

In other news, insider Thomas Henderson sold 3,222,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 224 ($2.93), for a total transaction of £7,219,392.32 ($9,432,182.28).

About Syncona

Syncona Limited is a fund specializes in investments in hedge, equity and long-term alternative investment funds across multiple asset classes. It manages private equity, debt, fixed income and alternative investments. The fund prefers to invest in healthcare and life sciences sector with focus on Cell therapy, gene therapy, biologics and small molecules.

