Reviewing Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) and Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) and Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and Greenbrook TMS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA 6.39% 10.38% 4.05% Greenbrook TMS N/A N/A N/A

3.3% of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of Greenbrook TMS shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and Greenbrook TMS, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA 1 10 6 0 2.29 Greenbrook TMS 0 0 2 0 3.00

Greenbrook TMS has a consensus price target of $16.13, suggesting a potential upside of 25.67%. Given Greenbrook TMS’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Greenbrook TMS is more favorable than Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and Greenbrook TMS’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA $20.40 billion 1.20 $1.33 billion $2.64 15.83 Greenbrook TMS $43.13 million 4.79 -$29.66 million N/A N/A

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has higher revenue and earnings than Greenbrook TMS.

Summary

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA beats Greenbrook TMS on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure. The company also develops, manufactures, and distributes dialysis products, including polysulfone dialyzers, hemodialysis machines, peritoneal dialysis cyclers, peritoneal dialysis solutions, hemodialysis concentrates, solutions and granulates, bloodlines, renal pharmaceuticals, and systems for water treatment; and non-dialysis products, such as acute cardiopulmonary and apheresis products. In addition, it develops, acquires, and in-licenses renal pharmaceuticals; offers renal medications and supplies to patients at homes or to dialysis clinics; and provides vascular, cardiovascular, endovascular specialty, vascular care ambulatory surgery center, and physician nephrology and cardiology services. The company sells its products to dialysis clinics, hospitals, and specialized treatment clinics directly, as well as through local sales forces, independent distributors, dealers, and sales agents. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 4,092 outpatient dialysis clinics in approximately 150 countries. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

Greenbrook TMS Company Profile

Greenbrook TMS Inc., together with its subsidiaries, controls and operates a network of outpatient mental health services centers in the United States. Its centers specialize in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation therapy, an FDA-cleared non-invasive therapy for the treatment of depression and related psychiatric services. The company operates approximately 128 treatment centers. Greenbrook TMS Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

