Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $269.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) to report sales of $269.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Voya Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $271.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $267.00 million. Voya Financial reported sales of $93.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 189.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Voya Financial will report full-year sales of $1.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Voya Financial.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.62. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $344.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VOYA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup lowered shares of Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Voya Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.93.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Heather H. Lavallee sold 2,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $198,069.84. Also, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total transaction of $195,750.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,889 shares of company stock worth $588,430. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOYA. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 570 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 465.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period.

NYSE:VOYA opened at $62.12 on Friday. Voya Financial has a one year low of $45.06 and a one year high of $70.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.72%.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

