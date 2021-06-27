Draper Esprit (LON:GROW) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Draper Esprit (LON:GROW) in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,014 ($13.25) target price on the stock.

Separately, Numis Securities restated an add rating and set a GBX 980 ($12.80) price target on shares of Draper Esprit in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Draper Esprit presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 876.20 ($11.45).

Get Draper Esprit alerts:

GROW stock opened at GBX 969 ($12.66) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 16.45 and a quick ratio of 16.23. Draper Esprit has a 52-week low of GBX 437.56 ($5.72) and a 52-week high of GBX 969 ($12.66). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 815.13. The company has a market capitalization of £1.35 billion and a PE ratio of 4.70.

In related news, insider Benjamin David Wilkinson bought 3,750 shares of Draper Esprit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 800 ($10.45) per share, for a total transaction of £30,000 ($39,195.19).

Draper Esprit Company Profile

Draper Esprit plc, formerly known as Ingleby (1994) plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Draper Esprit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Draper Esprit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.