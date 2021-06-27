Allied Minds (LON:ALM) Rating Reiterated by Numis Securities

Numis Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Allied Minds (LON:ALM) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 46 ($0.60) target price on the stock.

Shares of ALM stock opened at GBX 20.40 ($0.27) on Wednesday. Allied Minds has a 1-year low of GBX 20 ($0.26) and a 1-year high of GBX 45 ($0.59). The stock has a market cap of £49.41 million and a P/E ratio of -1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 22.52.

Allied Minds Company Profile

Allied Minds plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in pre-seed, seed, start-up, and early stage technology investments. The firm prefers to invest across all products, services, and industries with a focus on the life science and technology sector including medical devices, diagnostics, biopharmaceuticals, big data, cyber security, communications, semiconductors, and food safety.

