Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Bunzl (LON:BNZL) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Bunzl from GBX 2,971 ($38.82) to GBX 2,850 ($37.24) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,650 ($34.62) price objective on shares of Bunzl in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bunzl presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,414.29 ($31.54).

Shares of BNZL stock opened at GBX 2,415 ($31.55) on Thursday. Bunzl has a 52-week low of GBX 2,118 ($27.67) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,710 ($35.41). The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,329.58. The company has a market cap of £8.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.82.

In other news, insider Frank van Zanten sold 964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,315 ($30.25), for a total value of £22,316.60 ($29,156.78). Also, insider Richard Howes sold 19,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,456 ($32.09), for a total transaction of £476,046.48 ($621,957.77). Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,867 shares of company stock worth $72,531,988.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

