Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $210.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Advance Auto Parts is taking several initiatives to strengthen and streamline its supply chain to meet the evolving needs of its customers and unlock its long-term margin expansion. It continues to make progress on its Do It Yourself (DIY) omnichannel e-commerce platform. The acquisition of the DieHard brand has has boosted the company’s top line growth. The firm’s strong balance sheet underscores financial flexibility. However, Advance Auto Parts' operating costs are on the rise and the trend is likely to continue amid massive expenses for store openings, partnerships and investments to strengthen the supply chain. This might clip the firm's margins and cash flows. Also, price competition remains a concern for Advance Auto Parts, as it competes with other automotive retailers. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance now. “

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

AAP has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from a sell rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $197.95.

Shares of AAP stock opened at $204.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.37. Advance Auto Parts has a 12 month low of $131.90 and a 12 month high of $210.18.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.92%. Advance Auto Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.00%.

In related news, Director Carla Jean Bailo acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $197.80 per share, with a total value of $79,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,964 shares in the company, valued at $388,479.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total value of $632,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,581.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,250,000 after purchasing an additional 27,136 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 17.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 827,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,900,000 after acquiring an additional 124,854 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 18.8% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 11.3% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 93,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,201,000 after acquiring an additional 9,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 7.0% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 72,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,737 shares in the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Advance Auto Parts (AAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.