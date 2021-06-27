GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Given a GBX 1,800 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price target on GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Barclays restated a sell rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($16.33) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,317 ($17.21) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,539.13 ($20.11).

GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at GBX 1,413.20 ($18.46) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £71.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,364.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.79. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1-year low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,671.60 ($21.84).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 1.42%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 0.77%.

In related news, insider Urs Rohner bought 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,340 ($17.51) per share, with a total value of £8,428.60 ($11,012.02). Insiders bought 648 shares of company stock valued at $867,889 in the last three months.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

