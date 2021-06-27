Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a GBX 790 ($10.32) price objective on the stock.

PHNX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Shore Capital reiterated an under review rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Phoenix Group from GBX 794 ($10.37) to GBX 793 ($10.36) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phoenix Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 779 ($10.18).

PHNX opened at GBX 672.40 ($8.78) on Wednesday. Phoenix Group has a 52 week low of GBX 624 ($8.15) and a 52 week high of GBX 824.40 ($10.77). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,175.32. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.33, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Phoenix Group Holdings plc engages in the long-term savings and retirement busines in Europe. The company operates through UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, ReAssure, and Management Services segments. It engages in the management of insurance policies, which include active and closed life insurance products.

