Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $202.80 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) to report sales of $202.80 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Old National Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $200.60 million to $206.00 million. Old National Bancorp posted sales of $207.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will report full-year sales of $809.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $803.20 million to $815.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Old National Bancorp.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $208.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.40 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 32.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 343,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,685,000 after purchasing an additional 26,576 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $31,168,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 657,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,888,000 after purchasing an additional 5,941 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 85,670 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 33,485 shares during the period. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ONB opened at $18.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.93. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.97. Old National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $21.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.33%.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

